Charge filed against suspect in attempted rape at Balboa Park

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Charges were filed Monday against a parolee accused of jumping a woman on a pedestrian trail in Balboa Park last month in a failed attempt to rape her.

Ameen Ibnali Bryant, 21, is scheduled for arraignment Thursday at the downtown courthouse on a charge of assault with the intent to commit rape.



About 1:15 p.m. on Jan. 14, the victim was walking along a path south of the Cabrillo Bridge when a man in dark green cargo pants and a white T-shirt attacked her from behind and threw her to the ground, San Diego Police Department sex-crimes Lt. Chuck Kaye said.

The woman fought off the assailant, who ran off when a married couple happened onto the scene.

On Jan. 22, Bryant was booked into San Diego Central Jail.