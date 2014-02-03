CDC: STD cases on the rise in SD County

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A federal report finds sexually transmitted disease rates are rising faster in San Diego County than the nation as a whole.
U-T San Diego says the findings have led experts to speculate about whether the spike is being caused by increased testing, or perhaps changing attitudes about safe sex.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that from 2011 to 2012 the number of chlamydia cases was up 7.6 percent while gonorrhea cases jumped 20 percent.
Dr. M. Winston Tilghman, STD controller for the county Health and Human Services Agency, says the rise has been most noticeable in young people age 20 to 30.
He tells the newspaper that San Diego is aggressive about testing for STDs, with four walk-in clinics and 14 Planned Parenthood locations.
Information from: U-T San Diego, http://www.utsandiego.com
