Sheriff's recruiting to staff new women's jail

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A new women's jail in Santee is getting ready to open and the sheriff's department needs you.

An open recruitment period to staff the new detention facility is going on right now.

The San Diego County women's detention facility will replace the Las Colinas detention facility in Santee. The jail is looking for sworn in positions and professional positions. There is a need for female applicants.

· The new facility will be located along Riverview Parkway

· Cost of project: $270 million

· Construction began in January 2013

· Construction is being done in two phases. Phase one, which includes construction of new housing facility, will be completed in summer 2014 -- that's when Las Colinas inmates will be moved to new women's detention facility.

· The new facility will have more than 1,200 beds

· Construction on the second phase will begin after the transfer, as will demolition of the old buildings at Las Colinas.

· All construction is expected to be completed in 2016