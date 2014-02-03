Sochi city hall orders killing of stray dogs

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — Thousands of stray dogs
have been living amid the mud and rubble of Olympic construction sites,
roaming the streets and snowy mountainsides, and begging for scraps of
food.
But as the games drew near, authorities have turned to a company to catch and kill the animals so they don't bother Sochi's new visitors — or even wander into an Olympic event.
Alexei
Sorokin, director general of pest control firm Basya Services, told The
Associated Press that his company had a contract to exterminate the
animals throughout the Olympics, which open Friday.
Sorokin described his company as being involved in the "catching and disposing" of dogs, although he refused to specify how the dogs would be killed or say where they would take the carcasses.
The dogs have been causing numerous problems, Sorokin said Monday, including "biting children."
He said he was stunned last week when he attended a rehearsal for the opening ceremony and saw a stray dog walking in on the performers.
"A dog
ran into the Fisht Stadium, we took it away," he said. "God forbid
something like this happens at the actual opening ceremony. This will be
a disgrace for the whole country."
The strays tend to gather near construction sites where they have gotten food and shelter from workers. Dogs
have even been able to get inside the Olympic Park and accredited hotel
complexes and villages, in the coastal cluster of arenas and venues up
in the mountains.
A pack of at least a half-dozen healthy-looking dogs
roamed around a loading zone of a gondola, 400 meters (1,200 feet)
above the Gorki Plaza in the mountain venues for the Olympics as
construction work continued late Sunday.
Olympic volunteers patted and cooed over strays that trotted into the park Monday. Another dog
dropped to the ground, sunbathing under the Olympic Rings near a public
site where medals will be presented to athletes during the games.
Animal activist Dina Filippova is among the opponents of the latest dog-culling plan, saying city authorities are using the Olympics as an excuse to cover an ongoing practice.
"We should understand that it is done not only before the Olympics but constantly," she told the AP in an interview in downtown Sochi,
where she was trying to find homes for seven puppies she recently
rescued near the Olympic Park. "Two killers from that company work for
the city to kill 300 dogs a month."
"It is not humane," she added. "There is a humane way of solving the problem of stray dogs
which is used in Europe and the United States and even in some
countries of the former Soviet Union — that is a mass sterilization
which eventually leads to no stray dogs on the streets."
Sorokin's company operates in the Krasnodar region, which includes Sochi and the neighboring area. He refused to say how many dogs they kill a year, calling it a "commercial secret."
Sergei Krivonosov, a lawmaker from the Krasnodar region, last year supported the dog culling.
Krivonosov said taking the dogs
off the street was Russia's "responsibility to the international
community and that their elimination is the quickest way to solve this
problem."
He conceded, however, that this is "not the most humane way" of dealing with the problem and that authorities should encourage dog shelters.
Sochi city hall last year announced a contract "to catch and dispose" of strays in Sochi — a move that animal activists vehemently protested. Authorities pledged to give up the practice and build animal shelters for strays instead.
Activists say there is no evidence that a shelter has been built. But city hall said in a statement on its website that it had opened a dog shelter Monday for 100 dogs.
Shooting stray dogs
has been common practice in many Russian regions despite activists'
efforts to push for more humane ways to deal with the issue.
Nadine Kincaid, an Olympic volunteer from Portland, Oregon, was surprised by how many dogs are roaming around Sochi.
"There's a lot of dogs everywhere. Right behind where we're staying, there's a whole legion of dogs," she said. "I come from a town where there's leash laws and everyone has to pick up after their dogs, so that's unusual to me to see that."
Kincaid said she would be upset if the dogs were being poisoned.
"As an animal lover, for me that's sad. But if they're like stray
cats, they can keep breeding and cause more problems. So I can see,
maybe, why," she added. "It's sad, but what do you do if you can't
control them?"
Associated Press writer Leonid Chizhov contributed to this report.
