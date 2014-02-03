Santa Ysabel Casino closes

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Santa Ysabel Casino went out of business Monday after a nearly seven-year struggle against a recession and its isolated location.
Santa Ysabel Tribal officials also accused San Diego County of being "intransigent" for refusing to renegotiate a financial agreement that paid for off-site improvements and additional sheriff's deputies.
The casino, which filed for bankruptcy reorganization in 2012 but was denied, is saddled with debts of more than $50 million, UT San Diego reported.
"We have always strived to meet all of our obligations and to serve as a responsible corporate partner in our community, as well as a valuable public resource to our members and the surrounding area," Tribal Chairman Virgil Perez said in a statement.
The casino opened in April 2007 near the junction of state Routes 76 and 79 -- close to Lake Henshaw -- with 349 slot machines about the time the October wildfires that year and just before the national recession. The enterprise was also hurt by its isolated location while larger, easier-to-reach casinos flourished.
The closure left around 115 employees without jobs. The casino also was a funding source for the reservation's fire department.
Perez said he remained committed to exploring other business ventures, including gaming on a limited scale, to provide employment opportunities to the casino's workers.
A multi-vehicle crash forced an hours-long shutdown of four lanes of eastbound Interstate 8 at College Avenue near San Diego State early Sunday, according to California Highway Patrol.
Congress gave President Donald Trump the $1.6 billion he wanted this year for his proposed "big, beautiful" border wall with Mexico but the headline number masks what he didn't get on one of his signature campaign promises.
Thousands of people marched through downtown San Diego and other locations in the region as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives."
After two mistrials, a judge Friday dismissed felony DUI and hit-and-run charges against an oft-deported Mexican citizen accused of causing a crash in San Ysidro that seriously injured a 6-year-old boy returning home after a day at Disneyland with his family.
Students and community members in San Diego County plan to march for gun control this weekend as part of a nationwide "March for Our Lives."
A stabbing outside a Costco store in Carlsbad Friday left one person seriously injured and an acquaintance of the victim's in custody on suspicion of attempted murder.
Annual data from San Diego county medical services show an alarming number of local underage drinking deaths.