New mini park opens in City Heights

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - People in City Heights have a new place to play.

On Monday, dozens of people gathered with Interim Mayor Todd Glorida and Councilwoman Marti Emerald for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the City Heights Square Mini Park.

The park has benches, game tables, picnic tables, new lights, and landscaping.

Gloria is a third generation City Heights resident, and is proud of the improvements coming to the neighborhood.

"I hope that the residents of this community will take advantage of this wonderful park. One of the great things, as I mentioned before, is our diversity in this community. I can kind of envision folks of all different walks of life sitting on these benches and connecting and helping to build a great city," Gloria said.

The park is located in the 4000 block of 43rd Street at Polk Avenue.