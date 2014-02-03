Dr. Phil goes one-on-one with CBS News 8

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Dr. Phil sat down with CBS News 8 Monday to discuss his presence here in San Diego, as well as his exclusive interview with a young Texas woman accused of plotting her family's murder.

Dr. Phil has called CBS 8 home since his show first hit the airwaves in 2002.

"Oh my gosh, San Diego is one of our best and favorite markets. We always get so much mail, so much interaction and so many people from San Diego come up to L.A. to attend the show live," Dr. Phil said.

I chatted with the psychologist-turned talk show host Monday morning. His show has been a ratings hit in San Diego, because he's never afraid to tackle tough topics and ask hard questions.

His exclusive jailhouse interview with Erin Caffey aired Monday. She's serving two life sentences plus 25 years for plotting a brutal attack on her own family. Somehow Erin's dad survived the attack, but her mom and two younger brothers did not, including 7-year-old Tyler, who tried to hide in a closet, where he was found stabbed to death.

"It's a miracle that dad got out. He crawled 500 yards and almost drowned in a stream on the way to a neighbor's house. He wanted to stay alive because he recognized the boy. He wanted to tell someone who killed his whole family," Dr. Phil said.

That killer was Erin's boyfriend Charlie Wilkinson, who admits he committed the murder with a friend, but that Erin was the plan's mastermind.

He was 19 at the time, and Erin just 16. Her parents told her they didn't approve of the relationship, and she easily agreed to break it off. Dr. Phil says for Erin's parents, there were no warning signs.

