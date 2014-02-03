Local 2018 Paralympic hopeful heads to Sochi

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - An Encinitas Girl Scout is getting ready to head to Sochi to watch the Olympic games.

Sixteen-year-old Katrina Schaber is going as one of seven young athletes in Ameritrade's "Next Generation" program.

Katrina -- who has cerebral palsy-- is a Paralympic hopeful for the 2018 Winter Olympics. She says she is proof that hard work really does pay off.

"When I was first diagnosed, I thought cerebral palsy would be a curse and I'd never fit in and never go to sports. And now I'm on of the top alpine women's standing racers in the U.S., and number 16 in the world," Schaber said.

Katrina plans on taking a box of Girl Scout cookies to Sochi to have signed by famous athletes.