SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Before the internet, the explorer who showed us weirdness from around the world was Robert Ripley with his infamous catch phrase.

It was Ripley -- through his comic strip or his TV show -- who brought such great talents as the guy who can smoke through his eyelid, or the man who can swallow anything.

"He traveled to over 200 countries when travel was not easy to do," Jim Kidrick said.

And now some of Ripley's most fascinating finds are on display at the San Diego Air and Space Museum in Balboa Park. Jim Kidrick gave me a walk through the wild side.

"It's a totally new exhibit. We added over 50 percent more items," Jim said.

The Ripley's exhibit thinks big.

"We have an animatron of the world's tallest man, Robert Wadlow, 8 feet, 11 inches tall," Jim said.

There are also real shrunken heads and eye-popping oddities, as well as remnants of international infamy.

"This is the Berlin Wall. This is not a little rock chip. This is parts of the Berlin Wall," Jim said.

There's the space suit of Ham, the original chimp astronaut.

Many of Ripley's original segments are documented on black and white footage, which give the entire exhibit an eerie, but mesmerizing authenticity, believe it or not.