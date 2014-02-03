Vigil for Old Globe veteran killed in hit and run

A hit-and-run crash at a North Park intersection early Friday killed a 32-year-old motorcyclist, injured his passenger and left authorities searching for the motorist who fled following the fatal accident.

A hit-and-run crash at a North Park intersection early Friday killed a 32-year-old motorcyclist, injured his passenger and left authorities searching for the motorist who fled following the fatal accident.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Friends and family members gathered Monday for a bonfire-lit vigil to celebrate the life of a 32-year-old local man killed by a hit-and-run driver in North Park last week.

Seamus O'Bryan was a well-loved prop master at the Old Globe Theater, who began his career in theater production at the La Jolla Playhouse in 2001.

Early Friday morning, O'Bryan was riding his motorcycle when a car turned into his path along University Avenue at Granada, killing him and injuring his passenger.

Speaking at Monday's vigil, Seamus' family members said they have no hard feelings toward the person responsible for the crash who fled the scene.

"Whoever you are out there,my family is one of forgiving, we are a family of love, and we have no anger at all," said Seamus' brother Devin O'Bryan.

"We understand it has got to be so scary. so tough, and we're looking for healing for you as well, whoever that person may be" he added.