2 deputies shot Vista warrant suspect 6 times

VISTA (CBS 8) - We're learning new details about last week's deadly deputy involved shooting in Vista.

The sheriff's department says on Friday night, four deputies tried to arrest 33-year-old Michael Paul Napier on a felony narcotics warrant.

When they approached him in the garage of an apartment complex and ordered him to surrender, Napier reached toward his waistband. Fearing he was going for a gun, two of the four deputies opened fire.

"Napier was struck six times and despite the resuscitation efforts the deputies on scene and the fire department, he was pronounced dead at the scene," Lt. Glenn Giannantonio said.

Napier wasn't armed, but deputies say there was a knife within his reach. They also found property stolen in two recent burglaries inside the garage.

The deputies who shot Napier are on paid leave pending an investigation.