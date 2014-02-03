A look back at how SeaWorld saved JJ the whale - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

A look back at how SeaWorld saved JJ the whale

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - CBS News 8 has captured some amazing video of the young grey whale swimming alone in San Diego Bay last week. Now we're looking back at another orphaned grey whale calf SeaWorld saved years ago.

JJ the whale was rehabilitated by the park and re-released back into the wild. Can this new calf be rescued as well? What's stopping SeaWorld from trying?

In this video report, Shawn Styles finds out.

