A look back at how SeaWorld saved JJ the whale

After a handful of sightings Sunday by the captains with both Hornblower Cruises and Flagship Cruises, along with a few private vessels, CBS News 8 went out Monday to investigate the baby whale in the bay, never expecting to actually find it.

On Tuesday, a gray whale calf put on quite a show out in the water to the delight of many onlookers, but marine wildlife experts are worried about it, because it's all alone.

New video, new worries about whale in San Diego Bay

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - CBS News 8 has captured some amazing video of the young grey whale swimming alone in San Diego Bay last week. Now we're looking back at another orphaned grey whale calf SeaWorld saved years ago.

JJ the whale was rehabilitated by the park and re-released back into the wild. Can this new calf be rescued as well? What's stopping SeaWorld from trying?

