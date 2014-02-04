DUI suspect hurt after crashing into pole - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

DUI suspect hurt after crashing into pole

PACIFIC BEACH (CBS 8) - A DUI suspect is hospitalized after smashing into a pole in Pacific Beach.

Police say the accident could have ended much worse for the driver -- the car is a total wreck.

Authorities say the 21-year-old driver was drunk when he took a turn too fast and crashed into a pole in the 2800 block of Garnet.

He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No one else was hurt.

It's not clear yet what charges he'll face.

