DUI suspect hurt after crashing into pole

PACIFIC BEACH (CBS 8) - A DUI suspect is hospitalized after smashing into a pole in Pacific Beach.

Police say the accident could have ended much worse for the driver -- the car is a total wreck.

Authorities say the 21-year-old driver was drunk when he took a turn too fast and crashed into a pole in the 2800 block of Garnet.

He was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. No one else was hurt.

It's not clear yet what charges he'll face.