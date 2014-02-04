Mayor's race heats up one week before election day

A special election for the city of San Diego will take place on February 11, 2014. Check out related stories, videos and links on CBS 8's resource page.

A special election for the city of San Diego will take place on February 11, 2014. Check out related stories, videos and links on CBS 8's resource page.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diegans have just one week to decide who will be the city's next mayor. David Alvarez and Kevin Faulconer are locked in a close run-off.

Early returns of absentee ballots show Faulconer with a slight lead but analysts are expecting close margins on election day.

Alvarez needs a strong democratic turn-out to win. Polls will be open for voting on February 11th.