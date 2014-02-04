SD teen arrested after being caught with gun

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A 15-year-old high school student has been arrested after confessing to San Diego officers that he was carrying an unloaded gun and planned to confront a bully with it.

U-T San Diego reported Monday that the Serra High School freshman was stopped by officers last week for skipping class but immediately told them about the .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun in his backpack.

Police Lt. Steve Behrendt says the gun was not loaded and the boy did not have any ammunition.

The teen told officers that a fellow student had bullied him for weeks and then threatened his life. Behrendt says the boy decided to steal the weapon that belonged to his late father and was kept in a lockbox.

The teen was booked into juvenile hall on a charge of carrying a firearm on a school campus.

