Child dies after being found in ship pool off NC

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (AP) — A 4-year-old child has died after being pulled from a swimming pool on a Norwegian Cruise Line ship off the North Carolina coast.
A 6-year-old boy also found in the pool Monday morning was revived and was flown to a hospital.
A Marine helicopter flew to the Norwegian Breakaway about 40 miles off Cape Lookout to pick up the child who survived. The child and his grandmother were flown to a hospital. There was no word on his condition. A spokesman at the air station did not immediately return a phone call Tuesday.
The cruise line says a medical team on the ship performed CPR, but the younger child died. A spokeswoman for the cruise line didn't immediately return a phone call Tuesday.
The 4,000-passenger ship is based in New York and was headed to Florida.
