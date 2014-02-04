Man arrested after high-speed pursuit in Alpine

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An auto theft suspect was in custody Tuesday following a brief road chase that began at Viejas Casino and ended in a hit-and-run crash.

Shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, deputies noticed a stolen car parked outside the Alpine-area gaming resort and put it under surveillance, sheriff's Sgt. Chris Cross said. A short time later, two men got into the vehicle and drove off, and the patrol personnel followed and tried to pull them over nearby.

The driver, later identified as 25-year-old Carl Noble Jr., allegedly refused to yield and sped to the west on Willows Road. About a minute later, the stolen car collided with another vehicle, and both careened off the street and into a shallow ravine.

Noble then jumped out and made a failed attempt to escape on foot, according to Cross. Deputies took him into custody with help from a sheriff's helicopter crew and a service dog.

The suspect was treated for minor injuries at a hospital before being booked into county jail on suspicion of auto theft, hit-and-run and evading arrest.

Noble's 32-year-old passenger and one of the four occupants of the other vehicle involved in the collision were taken to an emergency room for evaluation of complaints of pain.

The suspect was being held in San Diego Central Jail without bail pending arraignment, scheduled for Thursday afternoon.