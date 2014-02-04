Half-off museum admissions in February

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - To celebrate the 25th year of Museum Month, San Diego's favorite museums are half off for the entire month of February.

The event gives the public a chance to check out what's new at more than 40 museums across the county. The USS Midway Museum is also half off all month.

There are also many places to see on the cheap in Balboa Park.

"We have so many of the exhibits opening in February in Balboa Park. The Air and Space Museum is opening, Ripley's Believe It or Not, the Natural History Museum is opening, a Real Pirates museum, that should be a blockbuster for them," said Theresa Kosen, director of San Diego Museum Council.

Passes are available at local Macy's stores. Each pass is good for four half-price admissions to participating museums.