Chargers promote Sirianni to quarterbacks coach

SAN DIEGO (AP) - The San Diego Chargers have promoted Nick Sirianni to quarterbacks coach and hired Bobby King as assistant linebackers coach and Shane Steichen as quality control-offense.

Sirianni had been an offensive quality control assistant. He replaces Frank Reich, who was promoted to offensive coordinator.

King joins the Chargers from the Houston Texans, where he also was the assistant linebackers coach.

Steichen returns to the Chargers after spending last season with the Cleveland Browns as offensive quality control coach. Steichen served as a defensive assistant from 2011-2012 during his first stint in San Diego.

