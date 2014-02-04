Board approves four-year, 8 percent pay raise for sheriff's deputies

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego County Board of Supervisors Tuesday unanimously approved an 8 percent raise for sheriff's deputies over the next four years.
The agreement, given tentative approval by the 2,300-member Deputy Sheriffs Association last week, will provide a 2 percent raise in June, a 1 percent hike next year, 3 percent more pay in 2016 and another 2 percent in 2017.
The deputies will also receive a $750 payment in July. The deal also increases flex credits to eligible employees and adds two steps to the salary scale.
In exchange, the county, which had been picking up some of the employees' side of the payments of their retirement plans, will reduce that expenditure beginning this year by two-thirds, and eliminate it entirely in 2018. The deal also ends a $1,500 annual payment to employees who have worked for 30 years.
The agreement is projected to cost the county an extra $13.9 million in the 2014-15 budget. The supervisors approved the raises without comment.
