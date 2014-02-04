Over 40 San Diego schools attend anti-cyber bullying conference

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The Anti-Defamation League of San Diego is fighting to stamp out cyber bullying.

Students, teachers, administrators, parents, and counselors from 43 San Diego County schools attended the single-day anti-cyber bullying conference.

The goal of the event was to bring more awareness to the growing, changing epidemic, and find ways to prevent it from continuing.

"In the old days, you'd just go home and put that bullying behind you and kind of have a safe environment at home. Nowadays, you're not safe. It follows you everywhere. People say things from behind a computer screen that they would never say to somebody in person," Tammy Gillies of the Anti-Defamation League said.

This year marked the fifth year of the Novak Charitable Trust Cyber Bullying Conference.