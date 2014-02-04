Chargers to stay in San Diego through 2014

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The Chargers announced Tuesday they will not exercise an escape clause in their stadium lease with the city, meaning they'll remain in San Diego for at least one more season.

"The team is continuing to work, as we have for more than a decade, on stadium solutions in San Diego, and we will not be triggering the out clause in our lease in 2014," according to a team statement.

The Chargers have unsuccessfully searched around San Diego County for a decade for a suitable site for a new place to play instead of aging Qualcomm Stadium. Numerous proposals have been floated but none have withheld scrutiny.

Rumors have come and gone over the years that the team would move to Los Angeles or even San Antonio.

Both candidates in the Feb. 11 San Diego mayoral runoff election, Councilmen David Alvarez and Kevin Faulconer, have said they are leery about spending public money on a new Chargers stadium, but are willing to work with team officials on a solution.

The Chargers have a window early each year to announce whether the escape clause will be exercised.