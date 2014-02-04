Delivery duds: What you pick vs. what you get - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Delivery duds: What you pick vs. what you get

Posted: Updated:
Video Report By Marcella Lee, Anchor/Reporter
Bio
Connect
Biography

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Consumer Alert for people thinking about buying flowers online for Valentine's Day. We decided to put some flower delivery websites to the test.

Valentine's Day is just 10 days away, and if you want to avoid those pricey expedited delivery costs, you'll want to place your order soon if you're sending flowers. But first, here's a look at the quality you can expect for your cash.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Marcella Lee ordered several bouquets online. She shows us what we were promised, and what we actually got.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.