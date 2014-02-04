Delivery duds: What you pick vs. what you get

When it comes to ordering valentine flowers on line, your options are blooming. But what you see isn't necessarily what you get.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - A Consumer Alert for people thinking about buying flowers online for Valentine's Day. We decided to put some flower delivery websites to the test.

Valentine's Day is just 10 days away, and if you want to avoid those pricey expedited delivery costs, you'll want to place your order soon if you're sending flowers. But first, here's a look at the quality you can expect for your cash.

In this video report, CBS News 8's Marcella Lee ordered several bouquets online. She shows us what we were promised, and what we actually got.