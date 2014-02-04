Fundraiser for local teen who lost legs

ENCINITAS (CBS 8) - A fundraiser is being held Tuesday to help a local teen who lost both of his legs after contracting bacterial meningitis.

Aaron Loy has undergone multiple surgeries and still faces a long, challenging road to recovery.

On Tuesday, Souplantation of Encintas will donate 50 percent of all sales to help his recovery.

"I just found out that our corporate office just matched the other 50 percent, so its going to be 100 percent of all donations coming in today are going to be donated to him," Souplantation Encinitas General Manager Alan Ryan said.

Souplantation is open until 9 p.m.