First walls of new Copley-Price Family YMCA raised

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Signs of progress in the construction of a new YMCA facility in City Heights.

The first walls of the Copley-Price Family YMCA at the corner of Fairmont Avenue and El Cajon Boulevard were raised Tuesday morning.

The nearly $20 million facility will cover 53,000 square feet and feature two pools, a gym and an outdoor soccer arena.

It's expected to open by the end of the year.