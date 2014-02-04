SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The morning after temperatures dipped into the 20s in the foothills and a light dusting fell on Mount Laguna, it was time to head out on the highway and find out how cold it was.

Bobbi Brink at Lions, Tigers and Bears, a local animal rescue facility, was luring her semi-hibernating inhabitants into the daylight with their favorite tasty treat.

"They love peanut butter and jelly sandwiches," Bobbi said.

When I found there was a cold snap in San Diego, couldn't wait to put on my brand new CBS News 8 double-lined thermal jacket and head to the mountains, but when I got there I had to take it off, because I was sweating a lot.

How cold was it in Descanso? So cold that the Descanso Junction restaurant left it's front door open. Inside the cafe, sheriff volunteers Bill and Vicki told me I should have been there yesterday.

"(The cold snap) waved to us as it was going by,"Vicki said.



My friend Leo concurred.

"You just got here with the sun, because it was plenty cold earlier," he said.

So how cold was it in Pine Valley? So cold the snow plows were leaving town. It is so cold in Pine Valley that the frosties are frozen.}

A beautiful day on the hill, but nil on the big chill.