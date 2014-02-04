New photo of vehicle suspected in fatal hit and run

A hit-and-run crash at a North Park intersection early Friday killed a 32-year-old motorcyclist, injured his passenger and left authorities searching for the motorist who fled following the fatal accident.

Beloved member of Old Globe killed in hit-and-run

Friends and family members gathered Monday for a bonfire-lit vigil to celebrate the life of a 32-year-old local man killed by a hit-and-run driver in North Park last week.

Vigil for Old Globe veteran killed in hit and run

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - San Diego police have released a new photo Tuesday of a car wanted in connection with a deadly hit and run collision in North Park last week.

Seamus O'Bryan-- a stage and property master at the Old Globe Theatre -- was killed when a car crashed into his motorcycle early Friday morning.

The vehicle is an off-white two-door Cadillac Eldorado in the model year between 1998 and 2000 with stock wheels, tinted windows, and possible damage to the passenger side bumper, fender and door.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the San Diego police traffic division at (858) 495-7806.