Lakeside woman dies from flu one day after 23rd wedding anniversary

LAKESIDE (CBS 8) - A 48-year-old Lakeside woman has died of the flu just one day after her wedding anniversary.

For three weeks and five days, staff at Sharp Grossmont Hospital's Intensive Care Unit did everything they could for Lisa Petricca, who was healthy before the deadly illness.

"There is a lot that I loved about my wife, she was my life and I loved her very much," said Tony Petricca.

On caringbridge.com and gofundme.com there are hundreds of messages of love and prayer for Lisa.

Her husband who is also the assistant equipment manager for the Padres says he is thankful for the support from family, friends and co-workers.

Lisa died on Monday after her husband says she battled H1NI for nearly four weeks. Lisa was only 48-years-old and she had three boys ages 15, 16 and 20.

He says on Jan. 3 she had a cough and on Jan. 6 she went to the doctor who diagnosed her with minor pneumonia. Around 1 a.m. on Jan. 8, Tony says he had to call an ambulance and four hours later she spoke her last words.

"They sedated her," said Petricca. "They sedated her on Wednesday. That was the last time I talked to her and she passed away yesterday."

Tony wrote a daily update for her friends and family on caringbridge.com. He would write messages of strength and how he prayed for her progress but Lisa couldn't speak or open her eyes.

"She was a total package for me," said Petricca.

He says Lisa usually gets her flu shot every season but she didn't this year. Mr. Petricca hopes others will get their flu shot.

"They said that she was very healthy and that is probably how she lasted as long and her lungs were strong. She never smoked. But the infection was too much for her lungs and that is what ultimately was failing on her was her lungs," said Petricca.

Latest flu death reports show 147 people have died from the flu this season in California. In San Diego County there were 8 deaths in one week and a total of 20 this year.

The San Diego County Health department will releases its weekly update on Wednesday.

Health officials say this year's strain is especially dangerous for young and middle aged people.

Flu season typically ends in March and you can still get a flu shot.

The Petricca family didn't think they would lose their mother or their wife, especially a day after their 23rd wedding anniversary.

"Today was a tough day, picking out stuff I never thought I would have to pick out for my wife," said Petricca.

To help the Petricca family during this sudden tragedy you can donate to Lisa Petricca's fundraising site on gofundme.com.