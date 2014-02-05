Officials release ID of elderly man killed in Paradise Hills fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Authorities released the name Wednesday of an 87-year-old man killed by a fire at his Paradise Hills home.

Emergency personnel found Ralph Nebbling lying stricken near the front door of the burning two-story house in the 2800 block of Utica Drive shortly after 7 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department and county Medical Examiner's Office.

An ambulance crew took Nebbling, a widower who lived with his daughter, to UCSD Medical Center in Hillcrest, where he was pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

The blaze caused an estimated $400,000 worth of damage, SDFRD spokesman Lee Swanson said. The cause remained under investigation this afternoon, he said.