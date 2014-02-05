Clay Aiken to run for Congress in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Former "American Idol" and "Celebrity Apprentice" runner-up Clay Aiken joined another high-profile contest Wednesday — this one to get elected to Congress in his native North Carolina.
Aiken
announced he would seek the Democratic nomination for the 2nd
Congressional District seat currently held by Republican Rep. Renee
Ellmers. The entertainer is talking about his non-singing career as a
special education teacher, UNICEF representative and presidential
commission member on education while explaining his reason for getting
in the race.
In each situation, "I saw a group of people, a population that was not being served," Aiken told The Associated Press in an interview.
In a video unveiling his bid, Aiken
referred to his "golden ticket" — finishing as the runner-up to Ruben
Studdard in TV's 2003 "Idol" competition, which has led to several
albums and a role in a Broadway musical. But he said he empathizes with
those struggling in the 2nd District where he lives, referring to his
upbringing by a mother who fled domestic violence.
"For most
Americans, there are no golden tickets — at least not like the kind you
see on TV," he says to the camera. "More families are struggling today
than at any time in our history, and here in North Carolina, we've suffered more than our share of pain."
Aiken,
35, is expected to face former state Commerce Secretary Keith Crisco of
Asheboro and licensed professional counselor Toni Morris of
Fayetteville in the Democratic primary in May. Another Democratic
hopeful — Houston Barnes of Durham — gave up his bid Wednesday and threw
his weight to Aiken. Official candidate filing begins next week.
Aiken
said that he considers Washington dysfunctional and that he would focus
on jobs, the economy and education. He said the federal health care law
needs to be changed but shouldn't be repealed. He supports abortion
rights and considers his political philosophy in the broad middle
between political extremes — he said he was once a registered
independent voter.
"I'm not a politician. I don't ever want to be
one," he says in the video. "But I do want to help bring back — at least
to my corner of North Carolina — the idea that someone can go to Washington to represent all the people, whether they voted for you or not."
Winning
in the 2nd District will be a challenge. Political experts consider the
district, which covers all or parts of nine counties west and southwest
of his native Raleigh, Republican-leaning. Mitt Romney won 58 percent
of the vote in the district in 2012, according to a North Carolina Chamber analysis.
Ellmers,
a two-term congresswoman, faces her own primary challenge from radio
talk show host Frank Roche of Cary, and she has been criticized by tea
party forces who helped her get elected as not conservative enough. Aiken said he examined the district's makeup for more than a year and has assembled a veteran Democratic political team.
Aiken
announced in 2008 that he is gay. He has a 5-year-old son conceived
through in-vitro fertilization with a female friend. He said in the AP
interview that he doesn't believe his sexual orientation will play a
role in whether or not people vote for him: "There are dozens of issues
that are important to the people living in the district, and that is not
one of them."
John Davis, a longtime political researcher in North Carolina, said Aiken
stands a decent chance to win the primary, but the district boundaries
drawn by Republicans will make it difficult for any Democrat to win in
November. Davis said Aiken's sexual orientation will matter to some voters.
"It's not going to be an issue that people are going to talk openly about," Davis said.
Aiken
criticized Ellmers in the video for what he called repeated votes to
cut military spending — the campaign said later the votes were related
to automatic spending reductions — and for the government shutdown. The
district includes Fort Bragg. An Ellmers campaign spokeswoman didn't
respond immediately to an email request for comment Wednesday morning.
