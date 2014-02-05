NFL awards Thursday contract to CBS

The Lombardi Trophy is raised during celebrations after the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII football game Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014, in East Rutherford, N.J. The Seahawks won 43-8. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL says CBS will televise eight of its Thursday night games next season.

CBS won bidding for the games, an increasingly valuable property for network television. The games will be simulcast on the NFL Network and come during the first half of the season. The league's cable network will keep the second-half games for itself.

The NFL says the contract is for one year, and the league has an option to extend it for 2015. The CBS lead broadcasting team of Jim Nantz and Phil Simms will be in the booth for all 16 games.

