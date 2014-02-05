NFL awards Thursday contract to CBS

NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL says CBS will televise eight of its Thursday night games next season.
CBS won bidding for the games, an increasingly valuable property for network television. The games will be simulcast on the NFL Network and come during the first half of the season. The league's cable network will keep the second-half games for itself.
Friday, March 23 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:48:12 GMT
(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.
Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skated with nary a wardrobe mishap to lead the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday.
Friday, March 23 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:52:30 GMT
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...
H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died...
Friday, March 23 2018 9:09 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:09:11 GMT
(San Francisco Police Department via AP, File). File - This file booking photo provided Tuesday, March 6, 2018, by the San Francisco Police Department, shows Aldon Smith. San Francisco police say the 28-year-old former Oakland Raiders NFL football play...
Former Oakland Raiders player Aldon Smith has surrendered to police on charges he violated a domestic violence restraining order.
Friday, March 23 2018 7:33 PM EDT2018-03-23 23:33:06 GMT
Minor league baseball players who make as little as $5,500 a season would be stripped of the protection of federal minimum wage laws under a provision in government spending legislation expected to be approved by...
Friday, March 23 2018 6:41 PM EDT2018-03-23 22:41:18 GMT
(AP Photo/Charles Krupa). Villanova's Jalen Brunson drives during practice at the NCAA men's college basketball tournament in Boston, Thursday, March 22, 2018. Villanova faces West Virginia in a regional semifinal on Friday night.
First half of Elite Eight filled with upset picks, more could be on the way in second half of Sweet 16 on the way.
Friday, March 23 2018 3:01 PM EDT2018-03-23 19:01:46 GMT
NFL owners will be presented 10 rules proposals at their meetings next week, including changes to the catch rule and to the length of defensive pass interference penalties, and allowing personal fouls to be...
NFL owners will be presented 10 rules proposals at their meetings next week, including changes to the catch rule and to the length of defensive pass interference penalties, and allowing personal fouls to be reviewed by instant replay.