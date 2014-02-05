Monster Energy Supercross coming to the Q

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Get ready for some high-speed, high-flying action.

The Monster Energy Supercross is coming to Qualcomm Stadium Saturday night, but there's a lot of work that needs to get done to transform the stadium into a racetrack before then.

Crews Wednesday worked to move 1.5 million pounds of dirt around the stadium to create an all-new track.

Somewhere between 45,000 and 55,000 fans are expected to attend Saturday's event. Spokesman Tim Phend tells CBS News 8 the crowd won't be disappointed at the highly competitive race.

"The challenge is the other riders. In any week we could have at least six guys that could win this race, and it's just who has got the stamina, who got the best start and can hold on 20 laps," Phend said.