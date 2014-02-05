Monster Energy Supercross coming to the Q - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Monster Energy Supercross coming to the Q

Posted: Updated:

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Get ready for some high-speed, high-flying action.

The Monster Energy Supercross is coming to Qualcomm Stadium Saturday night, but there's a lot of work that needs to get done to transform the stadium into a racetrack before then.

Crews Wednesday worked to move 1.5 million pounds of dirt around the stadium to create an all-new track.

Somewhere between 45,000 and 55,000 fans are expected to attend Saturday's event. Spokesman Tim Phend tells CBS News 8 the crowd won't be disappointed at the highly competitive race.

"The challenge is the other riders. In any week we could have at least six guys that could win this race, and it's just who has got the stamina, who got the best start and can hold on 20 laps," Phend said.

  • SportsMore>>

  • CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    CBS 8 & Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

    Welcome to CBS 8 and Oggi's Bracket Buster Contest! Make your bracket picks before the start of the tournament and play along to win AWESOME PRIZES courtesy of Oggi's!

     

  • Fallen hopes: Zagitova, Kostner errors hand title to Osmond

    Fallen hopes: Zagitova, Kostner errors hand title to Osmond

    Friday, March 23 2018 11:48 PM EDT2018-03-24 03:48:12 GMT
    (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.(AP Photo/Antonio Calanni). Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France perform during the pairs Ice dance short program at the Figure Skating World Championships in Assago, near Milan, Friday, March 23, 2018.
    Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skated with nary a wardrobe mishap to lead the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday. 
    Olympic silver medalists Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron of France skated with nary a wardrobe mishap to lead the short program at the World Figure Skating Championships on Friday. 

  • Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Wayne Huizenga, who went from trash to billions, dies at 80

    Friday, March 23 2018 9:52 PM EDT2018-03-24 01:52:30 GMT
    (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File). FILE- This Nov. 9, 2008, file photo shows H. Wayne Huizenga at Dolphin Stadium in Miami. Huizenga, a college dropout who built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional s...
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died... 
    H. Wayne Huizenga (HY'-zing-ah), a college dropout who started with one trash truck and built a business empire that included Blockbuster Entertainment, AutoNation and three professional sports franchises, has died at 80. 
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.