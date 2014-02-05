Ex-city attorney Aguirre endorses Kevin Faulconer for mayor

A special election for the city of San Diego will take place on February 11, 2014. Check out related stories, videos and links on CBS 8's resource page.

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The special election for San Diego's next mayor is less than a week away. On Wednesday, one of the candidates is getting an endorsement from across the aisle.

Mike Aguirre, a Democrat and former mayoral candidate, just announced that he is endorsing Republican Kevin Faulconer for mayor of San Diego.

In an announcement at Harbor Island Park, Aguirre said as a progressive Democrat, it is not his practice to endorse Republicans, but having worked closely with him on several issues as city attorney, he knows Kevin Faulconer to be a person of integrity, independence and determination.

He mentioned that upon his election to the City Council, Kevin showed integrity by not joining the city's retirement system. He knew he would be making some tough calls on employee pay and benefits and needed to be independent in order to best represent city taxpayers. Aguirre also said that he thinks it's time for a fresh start.

"Kevin wants what's best for San Diego, and has demonstrated that resolve by reaching across party lines to achieve it," Aguirre said.

"We have to have a mayor that's going to be independent and it going to fight for our neighborhoods and never allow this city to go back and repeat those financial mistakes of the past that nearly led to this city's bankruptcy," Faulconer said.

Faulconer is also endorsed by the San Diego Police Officers Association, Sheriff Bill Gore and the San Diego Regional Chamber of Commerce, to name a few.



As for Faulconer's opponent, Democrat David Alvarez, he has been endorsed by Interim Mayor Todd Gloria, former mayoral candidate Nathan Fletcher, Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein and the Labor Council, among others.

