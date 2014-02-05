Large power outage in southeastern San Diego

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - An equipment problem at a Paradise Valley-area power substation left thousands of homes and businesses without electrical service throughout much of southeastern San Diego and surrounding communities Wednesday afternoon.

The outage began shortly before 2:30 p.m., initially affecting about 12,000 addresses from Rancho San Diego to Bay Terraces to National City, according to San Diego Gas & Electric.

Within about a half-hour, crews had restored service to roughly 8,200 of those customers, SDPD spokeswoman Allison Zaragoza said.

The remainder were back online by early evening, the utility company reported.

