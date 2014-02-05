Fantastic Plastic Machine Fundraiser - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

WEDNESDAY, February 5, 2014

Fantastic Plastic Machine Fundraiser

FANTASTIC PLASTIC MACHINE FUNDRAISER:

  • Saturday February 8th
  • Bird's Surf Shed
  • 1091 W Morena Blvd
  • San Diego, CA 92110
  • 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm
  • $10 = Food + Movie *Live Music* *Raffle Prize* *Beer for the 21+*
