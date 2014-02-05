Extradition hearing Thursday for woman accused of escaping Mich. prison

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A woman who was arrested this week in her Balboa Park-area apartment, 37 years after allegedly escaping from a Midwestern prison, is scheduled to be in court Thursday in San Diego for an extradition hearing.

Acting on information from Michigan corrections officials, San Diego police arrested Judy Lynn Hayman, 60, in the 3500 block of First Avenue late Monday afternoon, SDPD public-affairs Lt. Kevin Mayer said.

Hayman initially claimed to be someone else and provided documents bearing her alias, but eventually admitted to her true identity under questioning, according to Mayer. Her 32-year-old son was visiting when officers arrived and seemed "quite surprised" by the revelations about his mother, the lieutenant said.

The purpose of Thursday's extradition hearing is to determine whether Hayman will admit that she is the person wanted in Michigan and whether she will fight extradition to that state.

Hayman pleaded guilty in June 1976 to a larceny charge in Wayne County, Mich., and was sentenced to serve between 16 months and two years in custody, according to prison officials there.

Ten months later, she escaped from the Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility. She remained a fugitive until this week, using various aliases -- including Judy Kayman and Brenda Bushmer -- while at large, officials said.

It was the second time in six years that a female escapee from a Michigan penitentiary turned up in San Diego.

Carmel Valley resident Susan LeFevre, 53, was arrested at her home in April 2008, 32 years after she climbed a barbed-wire perimeter fence at the Detroit House of Corrections and absconded with help from her grandfather.

At the time of her escape, she had served about 12 months of a 10- to 20-year sentence for selling heroin to an undercover police officer at age 19.

LeFevre got married, had three children and lived under an assumed identity until authorities, acting on an anonymous tip, caught up to her. She was sent back to Michigan, served another year in jail and was paroled in May 2009.