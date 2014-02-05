Cell phone stop turns into high-speed chase on I-15

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A man who fled a traffic stop in Mira Mesa Wednesday led the California Highway Patrol on a brief road chase that ended with a non-injury collision on a Rancho Penasquitos freeway offramp, where he and his passenger were arrested.

The driver initially pulled over in a parking lot on Carroll Canyon Road for a cellphone violation about 2:15 p.m., but sped off as an officer approached him on foot, CHP public-affairs Officer Robert Catano said.

The motorist entered nearby Interstate 15 and fled to the north at speeds reaching 110 mph, weaving through slower-moving traffic on a center divider and the right-hand shoulder.

Several minutes later, the driver crashed the Volvo SUV he was driving into another vehicle on the Poway Road offramp and skidded to a halt. Officers then took him and his female companion into custody. The arrestees' names were not immediately available.

The accident left one lane blocked on the connector ramp for a time, Catano said.