Windansea Surf Club holds fundraiser

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a chance to let loose with a La Jolla legend and support a good cause as well.

The famous Windansea Surf Club is about to set sail on a goodwill tour of Fiji and Australia. The 50-year-old surf club will be competing in the 2014 Noosa Australia Festival of Surfing.

It's a huge honor, but the club needs to raise travel money.

"We got a big old-fashioned surf stomp for Saturday 5:30 at Birdshed. There's going to be surf movies, food, libations for 21 and over. We got music," Windansea Surf Club President Chip Hasley said.

CBS News 8's Shawn Styles will emcee the event.