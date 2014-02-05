Windansea Surf Club holds fundraiser - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

  • WEDNESDAY, February 5, 2014

    Fantastic Plastic Machine Fundraiser

    FANTASTIC PLASTIC MACHINE FUNDRAISER: Saturday February 8th Bird's Surf Shed 1091 W Morena Blvd San Diego, CA 92110 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm $10 = Food + Movie *Live Music* *Raffle Prize* *Beer for the 
SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - It's a chance to let loose with a La Jolla legend and support a good cause as well.

The famous Windansea Surf Club is about to set sail on a goodwill tour of Fiji and Australia. The 50-year-old surf club will be competing in the 2014 Noosa Australia Festival of Surfing.

It's a huge honor, but the club needs to raise travel money.

"We got a big old-fashioned surf stomp for Saturday 5:30 at Birdshed. There's going to be surf movies, food, libations for 21 and over. We got music," Windansea Surf Club President Chip Hasley said.

CBS News 8's Shawn Styles will emcee the event.

