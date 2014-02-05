Fab Four galore

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - I will never meet The Beatles, but the next best thing may be to meet Jeff Figler, because you can check out his "Maybe I'm Amazed" collection of Fab Four memorabilia he's acquired in his life, with a little help from his friends.

I remember very distinctly on that Sunday night, February 9, 50 years ago," Figler said.

Here, there and everywhere, Jeff's chronicled the Beatles' career, including the most priceless 45 in American history. Tony Sheridan's "My Bonnie," backed by "The Beat Brothers."

"The Beatles called themselves The Beat Brothers," Figler said.

Do you want to know a secret? Jeff has articles of clothing worn by every Beatle -- Paul's pants, George's jacket, Ringo's coat and John's Sgt. Pepper's glasses.

"Those granny glasses are the ones that John Lennon wore for the album cover," Jeff said.

There's a baseball autographed by the Beatles all together now. And his collection includes every little thing from yesterday.

"In Great Britain, the album is called "With The Beatles." In the U.S., it was called "Meet The Beatles," Jeff said.

There's even a copy of the bad boy butcher edition of "Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow." And I want to tell you, if you wanted to see The Beatles in concert at Shea Stadium, that boy is a ticket to ride.

"Costs you $5.75 to see The Beatles. And these were good seats too," Jeff said.

When it comes to priceless memorabilia, Jeff Figler, "Baby, You're a Rich Man." But for this author, collector and Beatle fan, it's just another day in the life.