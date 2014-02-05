San Diego, Escondido humane societies talk merger

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - The San Diego Humane Society and the Escondido Humane Society may soon join forces to save as many animals as possible.

"We wanted to do the most we could to save lives and by combining our resources we know we're going to make a big impact on animals and on people here in San Diego," San Diego Humane Society President Gary Weitzman said.

The organizations are hoping to merge into a single not-for-profit organization by the end of march.

Both humane societies have been collaborating for years on animal welfare initiatives.