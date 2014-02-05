Sochi journalists check into hotel hell - CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8

Sochi journalists check into hotel hell

Posted: Updated:

(CBS 8) - No light bulbs, no shower, no hot water. Welcome to Sochi.

Journalists covering the Olympics are finding their hotel rooms a little lacking, and they're making sure the world knows.

In this CBS News 8 video story, Steve Price takes a closer look.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Midwest Television, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.