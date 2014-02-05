IOC: No healthy stray dogs being killed in Sochi

Policemen walk past a stray dog near the Media Center of the 2014 Winter Olympics, Monday, Feb. 3, 2014, in Krasnaya Polyana, Russia.(AP Photo/Dmitry Lovetsky)

SOCHI, Russia (AP) — A campaign to kill stray dogs is putting Olympic organizers on the defensive.

The International Olympic Committee says only sick strays in host city Sochi are being exterminated, and others are just being taken away so they can't disrupt the Feb. 7-23 games.

IOC spokesman Mark Adams, pressed about the campaign, said the dogs are being "taken into custody" and only the sick or dying are being killed.

Humane Society International sent a letter asking President Vladimir Putin to stop the culling.

And a Scottish member of Parliament said the killing "stains the snow of Sochi with blood." Struan Stevenson said that while Putin cuddled a leopard in a show of environmental concern this week, he should have used some of the billions spent on the Olympics on animal shelters.

