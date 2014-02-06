Woman and 2 girls injured while jaywalking

EL CAJON (CNS) - A babysitter who allegedly was drunk when an SUV hit her and two preschool-age girls on an East County street may face criminal prosecution over the late-night accident, a police official said Thursday.

The 22-year-old woman, whose name was not released, was leading her 2- and 4-year-old goddaughters across Jamacha Road in El Cajon when they walked into the path of the northbound vehicle near Lexington Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. Wednesday, Lt. Tim Henton said. Medics took them to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

"While interacting with the adult, police officers discovered she was intoxicated," Henton said.

Detectives will forward a report to the District Attorney's Office and recommend that felony child-endangerment charges be filed against the woman, who was not arrested following the accident.