Driver killed as trash truck slams into vehicle in Escondido

ESCONDIDO (CNS/CBS 8) - A 56-year-old Escondido man driving a 2002 Ford F150 pickup was killed when the vehicle collided with a trash truck in northern Escondido Thursday, authorities said.

The fatality near North Centre City Parkway and Ivy Dell Lane, north of the Escondido city limits just off of Interstate 15 was reported shortly before 6 a.m.

The pickup driver pulled in front of the trash truck from Ivy Dell Lane, CHP Officer Jim Bettencourt said, noting that the 2009 trash truck was driven by a 43-year-old Valley Center man who had just started his shift with EDCO.

"The driver of the trash truck attempted to avoid a collision but could not," he said. "The trash truck broadsided the F150 on the driver's side, killing the driver instantly."

CBS News 8 spoke with the victim's boss, who happened to drive by the aftermath of the collision and spotted a familiar truck.

"My heart started beating and I called (the victim's) cell phone and there was no answer. That wasn't good," the man said.

The man told CBS News 8 the victim's name was Ron Cooper.



"I've known him over 10 years, he's just an awesome guy," he said.



The California Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.