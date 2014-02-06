2007 wildfires prompt new power pole regulations

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - More than six years after wildfires burned San Diego County, the California Public Utilities Commission Wednesday approved dozens of new rules aimed at strengthening overhead power and communications poles.

Following the San Diego wildfires in 2007 and a destructive Malibu wildfire the same year, the state ordered utilities companies to devise a stronger set of regulations for overhead poles and power lines, which were found to have ignited the blazes.

The new rules -- regulating use of stronger materials and the installation of additional poles -- were approved by the PUC in a 4-0 vote, with one abstention.

A study found that a high percentage of existing poles violate state standards.

The October 2007 wildfires killed 10 people and destroyed 1,700 homes in San Diego County.