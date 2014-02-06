Pa. utility agency says 451K remain without power

A man inspects an ice covered downed tree that took out an utility line and landed atop a minivan, after a winter storm Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

A Potomac Edison worker begins to remove a number of fallen branches from a high voltage line along Rosemont Avenue, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2014, in Frederick, Md. (AP Photo/The Frederick News-Post, Bill Green)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania's utility regulator says 451,000 customers remain without power as the south-central and Philadelphia regions work to recover from a crippling ice storm.

Pennsylvania Utility Commission spokeswoman Jennifer Kocher said power companies provided the latest figures to the agency as of 11 a.m.

Kocher says that figure is down by about 300,000 from 24 hours earlier.

The coating of ice took down trees and limbs across a 100-mile-wide region. Shelters were in operation overnight as temperatures dipped well below freezing.

Utility companies say it may be late Friday before most customers will have seen their service restored.

In neighboring Maryland, about 69,000 customers are without power.

