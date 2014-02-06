Mike Slater on CBS News 8: Lessons learned

Officials from both the California Highway Patrol and Chula Vista Fire Department Wednesday responded to an incident that left a firefighter in handcuffs at an accident site in the South Bay.

(AM 760 KFMB) – Mike Slater discusses the exclusive CBS News 8 video of the CHP officer arresting the firefighter at the scene of an accident Tuesday, February 4. Slater says there is a lesson to be learned.

