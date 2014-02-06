Wildlife care center opens new facility

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Ramona his now home to a new care facility focused on helping injured and orphaned wildlife.

The Fund for Animals Wildlife Care Center just opened its brand new medical facility.

It's been in the works for six years and has tripled the capacity to care for native wildlife. This facility is three times the size of the old medical facility. The increase in size is to meet the increase in demand.

Construction on the 52,200-square-foot wildlife medical facility was completed in December. It cost a little over a million dollars, and was funded by generous sponsors and donors.

The building is equipped with a surgery suite, nursery and ICU and a kitchen to make specialized meals for a diverse range of injured and orphaned wildlife, from blue birds to black bears.

The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center has been in operation since 1984 and is the only rehab facility in San Diego County that is set up to assist with the medical care of coyotes, bobcats and other larger carnivores.

The Fund for Animals Wildlife Center has a handful of permanent resident animals who were rescued from the exotic pet trade, but primarily rescues and cares for native local wildlife.

The goal there is to return all the animals back into the wild.

It's almost birthing season, so people are seeing more animals in need. If you see any you can call the Fund for Animals Wildlife Center at (760) 789-2324.