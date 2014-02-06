Monster Energy Supercross this Saturday

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - Qualcomm stadium no longer looks like a football field. It looks like the ultimate mecca for motocross with 1.5 million pounds of dirt on top of the field.

This is where the best of the best motocross riders will race in front of some 55,000 fans Saturday, February 8.

It's a highly competitive race and comes down to who has the stamina to hold on for 20 laps and beat all the other riders.

This year's event is different than ever before because it will feature the first ever military appreciate race for the sport. Supercross has partnered with Operation Homefront to honor our service men and women and this support will be on display, as the riders will be adorned in military inspired gear.

The doors open at 12:30 p.m., but the main event is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

Qualcomm Stadium Box Office

(800) 745-3000