Gorillas have new place to play, rain or shine

SAN DIEGO (CBS 8) - After two months being off exhibit, gorillas at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park are back in action. A newly renovated play area is allowing these gentle giants to hang out, even when it's cold and rainy.

It's an exciting time for visitors at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park, watching gorillas in their newly-renovated habitat with concrete trees and heated platforms for some creature comfort.

Just like us, gorillas don't like it too hot, too cold or wet. And just like us, it's important to stay active even when the weather outside is a little frightful.

"They would get bored just like we would. If they were sitting in a room all day long, it would be very boring and depressing," lead keeper Peggy Sexton said.

The exhibit renovations also include mental stimulation, making these gorillas feel more at home.

"They really like to use puzzle feeders. We try to put food out in different places so they can forage like they normally would in the wild," Peggy said.

Proof that San Diego truly is the best place to live for its weather -- one of the third oldest gorillas in the world lives right here at Safari Park.

"Vila is the oldest resident, 56 years old," Peggy said.